Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel acknowledged that winning the Champions League will be harder without Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier, who have decided not to extend their contracts for two months to be able to play in that competition postponed by the break.

« We are going to miss them. They had an important role in reaching the quarterfinals. We played with Edi, with Tanguy, with Thomas, … We will lack their quality. But we will be able to win this competition. I am convinced that We will be strong, « Tuchel said at his first press conference after the end of confinement.

The German coach assured that understands the decision of the footballers, but pointed out that it will be « strange » not to resume the competition with the same group.

Tuchel did not enter to evaluate the decision of Ligue 1 to end the championship prematurely, but acknowledged that it will be « an inconvenience » for them.

« We are not above society, I do not judge that decision. It must be accepted. It behooves us to seek solutions to face the combat with quality « , he indicated.

He added that in the coming weeks they will seek to find the physical tone, before facing the two finals of the national cups in a month and, two weeks later, the Champions League.