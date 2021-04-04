04/04/2021 at 5:29 PM CEST

EFE

Danish Kasper asgreen, of the Deceuninck Quick Step team, considered as “something incredible” his victory against Mathieu Van der Poel in the 105th edition of the Tour of Flanders after sharing a break with the Dutchman who decided to sprint.

“Winning the Tour of Flanders is incredible. Rolf Sorensen gave me some good advice after winning the E3 Harelbeke and it has helped me a lot. It has been an incredible classics season and I am very happy to finish like this,” said the winner at the goal of Oudenaarde.

The 26-year-old champion of Denmark was one of the protagonists of the day when it came to selecting the final group and was relentless when it came to solving for speed against the defending champion, Van der poel.

“I felt good in the last kilometers and I decided to trust my sprint. As I entered the last kilometer I heard that we still had more than 30 seconds of advantage, so I decided to stay and play on the last straight and wait for the moment. It was a race. very hard and we were both going to the limit, “he explained.

It was a triumph worked as a team from start to finish, in which Asgreen he put on the stripes of training when the world champion Julian Alaphilippe He was off the hook from the group of favorites.

“The plan was to start jumping after the second step at the Kwaremont, and we did. The team had a perfect race all day. The teammates have been incredible and I am very grateful to them. Also from the car Tom Steels and Wilfried Peeters have managed very well a career that they know in detail, “he said.