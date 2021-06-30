“Winning the League at the Palau would be the best farewell”

06/29/2021 at 9:26 PM CEST

FC Barcelona will play this Wednesday the league to a letter against Levante UD at 8:00 p.m. at the Palau (Barça TV, Barça TV + and Teledeporte) after winning in Valencia in the second game 3-4.

It will be the last game for the coaching staff led by Andreu Plaza and Miguel Andrés, as well as the players Aicardo, Ximbinha, Daniel Shiraishi and a Joselito who will leave on loan to Real Betis Futsal.

Therefore, Aicardo will say goodbye to the Palau. “It will be special, because after nine seasons it is my last game here and hopefully it will be with the title. It will be complicated, but if we are involved in the game like the other day and this time with the fans in favor that always take us on the fly, we will have a lot of cattle, “insisted the man from Cádiz.

“I am very calm, although of course I feel sorry to say goodbye to the fans after nine years in which they have always treated me very well, but they are things of the sport. They are stages and mine here has ended with ‘hache’ or ‘ bé ‘, but I am very happy with what I have achieved. I have 20 titles and I hope we win number 21 “, said the future Verdiblanco player.

“Winning the league at the Palau would be the best possible farewell. I already know what it is like to win two leagues here at the Palau, but the third and more knowing that I am leaving would be special. I always work to help the team. I feel good and apart from the personal, the collective is above all and I hope we lift the league, which is what we all want, “added Aicardo.

Adolfo is a fundamental player for Barça

| FCB

One of the most regular players on the team is Adolfo. “After the defeat in the first game we forced the third, which was the only objective, to bring the last game here to the Palau. In the end, this is what we have worked for in the regular league, to be as high as possible and earn the track factor in the case of a third game. And we will risk our lives here with our people, with the Palau to burst, which for us is fundamental, “explained the Colombian.

“The clue factor is very important. Now, especially with the public, it has been a long time ago and here the ‘Dracs’ for us are the number six player, they take us in the delicate moments, which are many minutes, because everything is very even and Levante is a very difficult team. And in those moments of downturn they give us the impetus we need to move forward, “said the Spanish international.

“Favoritism? I think it’s something we have to win on the court, in 40×20. From the first minute we have to show that we want this league, that we don’t want to let it escape and that we want to get it here next to ours “, he added Adolfo Fernandez.