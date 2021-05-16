“Winning in Rome 16 years after the first time is incredible”

05/16/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

EFE

Rafael Nadal, who was crowned champion of the 1,000 Masters in Rome this Sunday for the tenth time in his career, assured that succeeding in the Italian capital 16 years after the first time, in 2005, is something “amazing”.

“It’s really incredible. I remember the first time I won in Rome, in 2005 in the final of five hours and fifteen minutes against (Argentine Guillermo) Coria. Today, 16 years later, still here is amazing to me“Nadal said in the usual interview on the court at the end of the game.

“I’m super happy, I want to thank everyone. Rome is undoubtedly one of the most important places of my career, “added the Spaniard.

Nadal equaled Djokovic’s 36 Masters 1,000 titles by winning 7-5, 1-6 and 6-3, allowing him to win his second tournament of the year after Barcelona.

He congratulated Djokovic, with whom he starred in the longest rivalry in tennis history with 57 precedents: “Thank you Nole, for me it is always an honor to play against you. What you are doing is incredible. Congratulations on everything.”