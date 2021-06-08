winning combination of June 8, 2021, Tuesday

06/08/2021 at 10:21 PM CEST

You can now check the winning combination of the EuroMillions draw.

The winning combination of Euromillions of Tuesday, June 8, 2021 has been: 02, 11, 26, 36 and 47. The stars of this draw have been 07 Y 09. The jackpot for this draw was € 17,000,000.00. In the El Millón raffle the ticket with the code has been awarded PGD90018.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. As no top-tier winning bets are found, the prize will roll into the next day’s jackpot. For this draw, € 8,523,845.00 have been collected from a total of 3,874,475 bets. Of this amount, it will go to prizes € 4,261,922.50.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantes SpainAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) € 000.00 2nd (5 + 1) 03 169,023.94 € 3rd (5 + 0) 1,339,503.68 € 4th (4 + 2) 7291,272.87 € 5th (4 + 1) 124521130, € 51 6th (3 + 2) 2871.30255.21 € 7th (4 + 0) 2301.10145.88 € 8th (2 + 2) 5.00620.25212.47 € 9th (3 + 1) 5.38724.55811.47 € 10th (3 + 0) 10.29348.06410.91 € 11th (1 + 2) 28.044113.0135.62 € 12th (2 + 1) 81.923367.5405.44 € 13th (2 + 0) 155.007721.8184.47 €

What is the EuroMillions draw?

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the EuroMillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

Euromillions: Schedule

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, on Fridays the El Millón raffle is also held, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.