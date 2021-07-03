winning combination of July 2, 2021, Friday

07/02/2021 at 10:19 PM CEST

You can now check the results of today’s EuroMillions draw.

The winning numbers in the draw of Euromillions of Friday, July 2, 2021 have been the following: 09, 14, 29, 38 and 49. The stars have matched the numbers 07 Y 10. The jackpot for this draw was € 77,000,000.00. Like every Friday, El Millón has also been raffled, which has turned out to be the code PVQ88743.

For this draw, € 11,856,088.20 have been collected from a total of 5,389,131 bets. Of this amount, it will go to prizes € 5,928,044.10 In this draw, a single first category winner has been found, who will win the € 77,000,000.00 jackpot, which added to the prize of this draw will bring a total of € 77,959,528.00.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantes SpainAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) € 1,177,959,528.00 2nd (5 + 1) 02423,174.22 € 3rd (5 + 0) € 1,728,257.94 4th (4 + 2) € 4,411,502.72 5th (4 + 1) € 1,65969 117.13 6th (3 + 2) 3,892,02059.40 € 7th (4 + 0) 3,872,06940.75 € 8th (2 + 2) 5,12427.33815.42 € 9th (3 + 1) 7,51442,41511.09 € 10th ( 3 + 0) 16.69194.8689.23 € 11th (1 + 2) 27.764145.2727.30 € 12th (2 + 1) 108.096590.5185.66 € 13th (2 + 0) 232.3521.317.3184.08 €

What is Euromillions?

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the Euromillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the Euromillions draw on Friday the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

EuroMillions draw schedule

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, the El Millón raffle is also held on Fridays, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.