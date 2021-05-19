winning combination for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

05/18/2021 at 10:04 PM CEST

You can now check the results of today’s Bonoloto draw.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 05, 17, 20, 26, 28 and 32. The complementary number has been 2. 3 while the refund has been the number 3.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. As no top-tier winners have been found, the prize will be added to the jackpot for the next drawing. A total of 4,185,762 bets have been obtained, for which the collection amounts to € 2,092,881.00, with a total of € 1,151,084.55.

The detailed results by categories have been the following:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 00.00 2nd (5 hits + C) € 1,153,146.99 3rd (5 hits) € 731,048.95 4th (4 hits) € 4.25228.51 5th (3 hits) € 75.9214.00 Refund416.8810 , € 50

How do you play Bonoloto?

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two ways: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination of six numbers. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 different number combinations can be played, depending on the number of numbers that have been previously chosen.

In addition, two other numbers are extracted: the refund number, which must coincide with that of the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the winners of five numbers can increase their prize.

Regarding participation in the draws, there are two game modes in Bonoloto:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

What is the Bonoloto draw schedule?

The Bonoloto draw takes place every day from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.