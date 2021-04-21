“Winning at the Muro de Huy with the rainbow jersey makes me happy”

04/21/2021 at 5:22 PM CEST

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick Step), conqueror for the third time of the Wall of Huy in the Walloon Arrow, was happy for a victory achieved with the world champion rainbow jersey that will help him reduce pressure, and that occurred against rivals like the Slovenian Primoz Roglic and the Spanish Alejandro Valverde.

“It is the legs that make the difference on the climb. It was not easy to win with Roglic in front and Valverde on the wheel, but I was able to win. I had a bit of pressure because victories were slow to come, and I wanted to win again, “said the World Champion, who won with the rainbow jersey 11 years after Australian Cadel Evans achieved it with the same garment.

“I wanted to show that I was mentally strong. Since the beginning of the season I haven’t won much. That didn’t stop me from having fun, but I really wanted to raise my arms again. In a race like this I have. I pushed myself a bit, He didn’t have too much pressure either, but he wanted to win. ” Alaphilippe, 28, highlighted the work of his team to the Wall, once there he knew very well “what had to be done”.

“The team did a great job today and I am very proud of them. I had great confidence in my teammates and was well placed at the right time. Mikkel Honore left me at the bottom of the Wall in the first positions, and in the end I knew what I had to do”. “This victory suits me very well, especially with the World Champion jersey. I am very happy,” said Alaphilippe.