Winners and losers of the week: Siemens Gamesa bounces and Acerinox sinks

The hurricane caused by the Federal Reserve by advancing the rate hike to 2023 has slowed the bullish streak of the Ibex 35, which 1.89% has been left in the weekly calculation. In this way, it has remained on the edge of the support of 9,000 points, whose loss, according to analysts at Bolsamanía, could mean the beginning of a new downward stretch towards the 8,800 area.

By values, the most bullish company of these five sessions in the selective has been Siemens Gamesa (+ 6.67%), which has left the annual minimum zone thanks to the boost that the renewable energy sector has brought about opa on Solarpack launched by Swedish venture capital group EQT. Solaria (+ 4.49%) has also benefited from this operation, while Endesa, with an advance of 3.31%, has completed the bullish podium.

At the bottom of the table, steelmakers have been the biggest losers. Especially, Acerinox, which has lost 16.80% weekly, after the sale of 7.9% of its capital by the Japanese multinational Nippon Steel. This placement has also harmed ArcelorMittal, whose titles have depreciated just over 12%.

Sabadell, the stock that offers the best performance so far this year, has not had a good week either, despite the forecast of more favorable interest rates for banks. Thus, its price has dropped to 8.03%; percentage slightly higher than that which other entities such as CaixaBank (-6.43%), Bankinter (-5.33%) and Santander (-4.25%). BBVA, meanwhile, the ‘pretty girl’ of foreign managers, has had a more favorable behavior, leaving only 0.46%.

Weekly variations in the Ibex 35