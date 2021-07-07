Winner seventh season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

. Marisela de Montecristo was the winner of the seventh season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

In 2013 Univisión carried out the seventh season of the reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina, consolidating the program as one of the most successful on the channel, and this particular edition was considered by many viewers as a fairy tale.

The contest, which took place between March 10 and May 19, 2013, featured the participation of candidates chosen in auditions in cities such as New York, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, San José, California, Los Angeles, Miami and Puerto Rico.

Marisela Demontecristo was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina 2013 Marisela Demontecristo was elected the queen of the seventh season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

After several evenings in which the contestants were gaining the affection of the public, and in one of the galas that has had the most attention on the Univisión reality show, the Salvadoran Marisela Demontecristo was chosen as the winner, while the Dominican Audris Rijo, occupied the second place.

The active participation of the public was such that in the seventh season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, more than 20 million votes were received for the final gala.

Dressed in a majestic fuchsia gala gown, Marisela Demontecristo was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina, with overwhelming support from viewers.

The newly crowned queen returned to the house where she grew up and to her school to help as I had dreamed it.

“The candidate in second place has more than 7 million votes. The first one obtained a little more than 10 million votes, which represents a total of more than 31 percent of the votes received ”, said the president of the contest’s judging table, Osmel Sousa, after announcing the ruling issued by the public. .

After the general auditions, around 75 young women were chosen in the pre-selection, which was later reduced to 18 semifinalists and finally to 10 who competed for the crown and the contract with Univisión, as well as the $ 250,000 in prizes.

The seventh queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina confessed how much she suffered after winning the crown.

In third place, Viviana Ortiz, from Puerto Rico, was chosen, while the fourth, fifth and sixth places were for the Colombian Bárbara Turbay, the Mexican Marina Ruíz and the Cuban Odaray Prats Molina.

The rest of the semifinalists were Bárbara Falcón, Zuleyka Silver, Essined Aponte, Karina Hermosillo, Fernanda Loconsolo and Lilia Fifield.

The triumph of Marisela Demontecristo was classified as the triumph of a “princess”, due to the humble history of the young girl, who comes from a very low-income family in El Salvador, and who was carried forward with great drive, thanks to the efforts and sacrifices of his mother.

This is how Marisela de Montecristo looked in the Miss Universe preliminary competition2018-12-17T23: 29: 40Z

After her triumph in Nuestra Belleza Latina, Marisela Demontecristo became a recognized model and was chosen as Miss El Salvador, representing her country in Miss Universe, in 2018.

Currently Marisela is a recognized influencer through her social networks, where she has more than half a million followers on accounts such as Instagram.