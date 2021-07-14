. Clarissa Molina was the winner of the tenth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

In 2016, Nuestra Belleza Latina presented the tenth season of the popular Univisión show, but unlike previous editions, in which through castings in different cities in the United States and Puerto Rico, the semifinalists who competed for the crown, this time there was a huge change.

The television program chose to have a special edition, where the contestants were several of the most outstanding queens of previous editions, who with their beauty, grace and personality, left their mark during their time at the pageant.

Under the name Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP, the tenth season of the reality show turned out to be more stylized and more glamorous than other editions, since the contestants summoned, all already had more experience and experience in the media, in the world of modeling, and even in pageants international weight, such as Miss Universe.

Play

Clarissa Molina is the queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP! The Dominican was crowned as the winner of the tenth edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina. The support of the public was always present in this great achievement. SUBSCRIBE TO NUESTRA BELLEZA LATINA bit.ly/NBLSubscribe See the best moments of #NBLVIP bit.ly/1SgsiCL Follow us Facebook facebook.com/NuestraBellezaLatina Twitter twitter.com/nuestrabelleza Do not miss Nuestra Belleza Latina every Sunday 8 PM/7C for… 2016 -05-23T04: 18: 58Z

There, and after a very tough and close competition between strong candidates from all over the United States, the winner was the Dominican Clarissa Molina, who in 2015 had reached fourth place in the edition won by Francisca Lachapel.

Curiously, Clarissa received the crown from her countrywoman, and friend, with whom she competed in the ninth edition of the contest. The public overwhelmingly chose Clarissa, who in 2015 also represented the Dominican Republic in Miss Universe, where she was a semifinalist.

Play

Our VIP Latin Beauty: First Program Our VIP Latin Beauty has started! Meet the judges who will rate the contestants who will fight for the precious crown. Dazzling and shiny they conquered the 2016 Nuestra Belleza Latina jury. This tenth season came better than ever. Actor Daniel Arenas made his debut as a judge and now accompanies Jaqueline Bracamontes and Osmel… 2016-03-08T04: 00: 45Z

The host of the program, Javier Poza, announced that the public had chosen Clarissa Molina as the winner of that edition, with 53% of the total votes, while the Mexican Setareh Khatibi, another of the darlings of the edition, occupied second place, with 30% of the votes.

Play

The Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP finalists chose their favorite The four finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina are very nervous, but also excited to meet the next queen. SUBSCRIBE bit.ly/XLBK1r Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/ElGordoyLaFlaca Facebook: facebook.com/ElGordoyLaFlaca See more of El Gordo y la Flaca bit.ly/22osHJv Don’t miss El Gordo y la Flaca from Monday to Friday 4 PM/3C by Univision Official site: univision.com/shows/el-gordo-y-la-flaca Find… 2016-05-21T15: 26: 12Z

The other two finalists who made it to the last gala were the Colombian Barbara Turbay and the Puerto Rican Catherine Castro, who eventually occupied the third and fourth positions, and who stood out from the beginning for their good relationship and a lot of class.

Play

The controversy does not stop at Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP The girls of Nuestra Belleza Latina have had a fight or another and here they talk about how they have reacted after their controversial moments. SUBSCRIBE bit.ly/XLBK1r Follow us on Twitter twitter.com/SalyPimientaHD Facebook facebook.com/salypimientaHD See more of Sal y Pimienta on Univision bit.ly/1Rpb6G7 Don’t miss Sal y Pimienta every Saturday and Sunday 10 PM/9C on Univision… 2016-03-28T00: 28: 28Z

In the VIP season, where Osmel Sousa, Daniel Arenas and Jacky Bracamontes served as jurors, there were also many frictions and controversial episodes and fights between the contestants, who lived on a farm.

Play

Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP Clarissa Molina (Final Show Throwback) 2016-06-09T04: 08: 45Z

The Dominican Zoila Ceballos, although she was one of the first to leave the program, spiced up the show, with her irreverent personality, repeatedly facing some contestants who wanted to handle discord, such as Ligia Uriarte. Another queen who was among the first 26 shortlisted was Mirian Hernández, one of the first to leave.