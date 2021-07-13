. Francisca Lachapel was the winner of the Ninth Season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

In 2015, the ninth season of the reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina was held, one of the most successful programs on Univisión, which will return to the screen next September, and on that occasion the winner was Francisca Lachapel.

The young Dominican from the beginning of the show stole the affection and popularity of the public, who crowned her as the new queen of Univisión that year.

Francisca Lachapel put everyone in her pocket, not only with her grace and beauty and her enormous charisma, but she also went out of the mold of the typical beauty queens, with her interpretation of Mela la Melasa, a character that helped her shine even more.

Francisca Lachapel was crowned the new queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 After coming a long way, the Dominican contestant was crowned the queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The Dominican queen was proclaimed the winner of the ninth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, after surpassing Nathalia Casco, originally from Honduras, who was chosen second, in one of the most applauded decisions in recent times.

Francisca Lachapel received the crown from the outgoing queen, Aleyda Ortiz, of Puerto Rico, who conquered the title a year ago from that time.

This time, unlike previous editions, the final ruling was not announced by the president of the jury Osmel Sousa, as was customary, but it was the presenter of the contest, Javier Poza, who alongside Chiquinquirá Delgado mentioned the jury’s decision .

“The public and the jury have decided, with 42.8 percent of the votes that the new queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina is Francisca Lachapel,” said the Mexican presenter, making the audience jump with emotion, as did the rest of the contestants

Francisca Lachapel was crowned the ninth queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina The Dominican captivated the public with her talent and charisma during the competition, and because of her sympathy she managed to take the crown to her country.

Third place in the competition went to the delegate from Puerto Rico, Catherine Castro, while in fourth and fifth place were the Dominican Clarissa Molina and the Mexican Mariana Torres, respectively.

The sixth place went to the also Dominican Geisha Montes De Oca.

The rest of the 12 semifinalists who competed for the crown at the Mansión de la Belleza, in Miamo, are made up of Cynthia Pérez, Lisandra Silva, Bridget Ruiz, Gloricely Loug, Nadyalee Torres and Anayeli De Santiago.

Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015

Since her triumph as Nuestra Belleza Latina, Francisca Lachapel became one of the most beloved television presenters on the Latin screen, especially in her role as host of Despierta América.

These days the former beauty queen debuted as a mother, next to her current husband, Francesco Zampogna, whom she married, after separating from her first husband, which prompted her to compete in Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2015.

The Ninth edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina ran from January 18, 2015 to April 12, when Francsca Lachapel took the crown.