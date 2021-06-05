Winner of the Giro d’Italia tests positive for covid-19

BOGOTÁ.

Egan bernal, which on Sunday was crowned in the Italy spin and champion of Tour de France in 2019, tested positive for covid-19 and postponed his return to Colombia, it was announced on Friday.

After winning the title in Italy, The 24-year-old star took part in business engagements on Monday, then moved to Monaco with his girlfriend, where they own a house.

The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, champion of the 2019 Tour de France and current champion of the Giro d’Italia, wants to make known to the public that a test for covid-19 was recently practiced with his girlfriend María Fernanda Gutiérrez in preparation for traveling to Colombia to share its title with the country and has just been notified of the result of this test in which both were infected with the virus, “he said in a statement.

The return trip was scheduled for Saturday and for now it is on hold.

The couple remains isolated and recovering from mild discomfort and it does not present any complications.

The Bernal’s popularity is immense and in Zipaquirá, a small city 45 kilometers northeast of Bogotá where he grew up and his family resides, a tribute is enlisted.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.