Winner of the fourth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

The fans of Nuestra Belleza Latina are excited with the announcement of the return of the famous reality show to the screens of Univisión, next September.

And within the immense trunk of memories and memories that the program has left, without a doubt there is the fourth season of the show, in which the winner was the Mexican Ana Patricia González, who after divorcing her first husband, now calls herself Ana Patricia Gamez.

The beautiful contestant rose as the arch favorite from the beginning of the fourth season, which ran between March 9 and May 23, 2010.

Ana Patricia Gonzalez, Reina de Nuestra Belleza Latina 2010 DISCLAIMER: I do not claim to own any of the content in this video, property of the respective artists, editors and producers.2010-05-25T04: 07: 01Z

Ana Patricia won after getting the first place of support from the public, leaving the Colombian Carolina Ramírez in second place, who with the advancement of the competition was opening space and was ranking among the favorites, not only of the public but also of the judges.

On the night of the coronation, the president of the jury, Osmel Sousa, warned that the contestant in second place had obtained 18% of the total vote of the viewers, while Ana Patricia, the winner, had managed to collect 25.4% of the votes.

Ana Patricia remembered her first visit to Despierta América in 2010 We surprised our Ana Patricia by showing her the day she visited Despierta América for the first time, one night after winning the crown of Nuestra Belleza Latina. Not even she herself imagined that this would be her home for many years! SUBSCRIBE bit.ly/20L91KL Follow us on Twitter twitter.com/DespiertaAmeric Facebook facebook.com/despiertamerica Visit the official site univision.com/shows/despierta-america/inicio In Despierta América… 2017-06-22T16: 40: 58Z

Ana Patricia won, dressed in a blue dress with several overskirts, in asymmetrical sleeves, and a detail that drew a lot of attention is that after her triumph, viewers saw a tremendous congratulatory kiss that her husband gave her live and live. , Fernando González, with whom the Mexican queen was married between 2009 and 2013.

Nuestra Belleza Latina Finalist Ana Patricia GonzalesAna Patricia Gonzales is Mexican and she is 22. She was selected among the 12 finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2010. She tells us about her life and what it means for her to be one of the finalists. See more NBL videos at youtube.com/show?p=HJR7XmhXVuQ Watch more videos from NBL at youtube.com/show?p=HJR7XmhXVuQ2010-04-05T15:38:43Z

In the fourth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, a total of 73 pre-selected contestants were chosen, after auditions in Los Angeles, California, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, New York, New York and San Juan, Puerto Rico, who focused on Miami, before choosing the finalists, who competed for the competition living in the so-called Mansion of Beauty.

This is how Ana Patricia’s audition was at NBLOsmel Sousa surprised Ana Patricia with the video of her audition at Nuestra Belleza Latina. Wake up America with the latest news and the best of entertainment: gossip, games, contests, helpful tips, and special guests. Presented by: Karla Martinez, Satcha Pretto, Alan Tacher, Johnny Lozada, Ana Patricia and William Váldez. To see more videos… 2014-09-03T16: 03: 36Z

After her triumph, Ana Patricia, who became one of the most recognized faces of Univisión, also won a contract with that channel and $ 250,000 in cash and prizes.

Osmel Sousa, Lupita Jones and Julián Gil, returned to integrate the jury table, and the final results left Tatiana Delgado, from Puerto Rico, in third place, followed by Bárbara Moros, from Venezuela, Lisandra De La Cruz, from Cuba and Fabiola Barinas, from the Dominican Republic.

The day that Ana Patricia Gámez managed to be queen of NBL 2010 with her father by her side | NBL El Reencuentro With great emotion Alejandra Espinoza, Giselle Blondet, Greidys Gil and Carlitos Calderón, remembered the day of the coronation of Ana Patricia and highlighted all the obstacles she has had to overcome in her career. Due to the recent death of her father, the driver could not attend the broadcast, which is why her… 2020-07-15T17: 00: 08Z

Heidy Alvarado, Rossibell Mateo, Mayra Zavala, Cynthia Piña, Indiana Sánchez and Agostina Fusari, completed the group of finalists in the fourth season.

Currently Ana Patricia Gámez, is happily married to Luis Carlos Martínez, brother of the driver Karla Martínez, with whom she has two children: Giulietta, six years old and Gael Leonardo, 3.