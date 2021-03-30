Winner of La Voz, Christian Nodal’s team, reports fraud | Instagram

Has he lost everything? Fernando Sujo Whoever was the winner of La Voz México in 2020 has assured that he suffered a fraud with his award.

Whoever was part of Christian Nodal’s team, assured that he has been scammed with his prize that amounts to 500 thousand pesos. The student of Belinda’s boyfriend indicated that the problem was not with the television station or the show, but with what happened next.

The singer decided to use his award to remodel his house and as he indicated on his social networks, it began with the construction of some rooms. The work began, but suddenly, everything stopped.

As very few will know, months ago I had some rooms built on top of my house, to have more space at home, and I did that with my ‘La Voz’ award, ”the young man wrote.

Fernando asked for help on social networks so as not to lose his award, as he assures the architect in charge of the project “has disappeared” and does not respond to the call of him or his mother.

The winner of The voice He is desperate at the situation and exposed the name of the person in charge and the company so that Internet users can help him to contact this man and thus recover his prize.

Unfortunately, a series of very understandable situations happened and the construction had to stop … Now after more than a month that the construction is stopped, I ask for your help to reach Mr. Victor Barocio Proyectos E Instalaciones Barocio (his page construction) since it has been impossible for us to communicate with him (he has blocked me and my mother), he added.

So far, it is unknown whether Christian nodal and Belinda have expressed support for Fernando with this situation, but social networks did not take long to respond to such injustice and ask for support for the singer from La Laguna.

We have been sending him many messages on all his social networks, on his phone and on his home phone. My family has already gone to look for him at his home and there is no answer, Sujo said about the person in charge of the construction.

It was in this broadcast of the famous television program that the love between Belinda and Christian Nodal began. At first, it was said that the singer was told not to approach the interpreter of regional Mexican music, this after her romance with Lupillo Rivera.

Despite this, the same program revealed the relationship between the two singers on their social networks and celebrated the birth of love between them. Many assured that the relationship between Beli and Nodal was nothing more than publicity for La Voz; However, this courtship has transcended.

Many assured that this was quite a show, especially for the ostentatious celebration of a month of dating that Belinda boasted on her official Instagram account. But some time after the end of the program, they continue together and have even gone to live together in Spain, where Belinda has acquired important work commitments. From Spain, the singers continue to share their love on social networks and their followers enjoy seeing every detail of love between them.