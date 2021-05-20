Winner of José Ramírez and Josh Taylor would face Terence Crawford

Great news for boxing fans, the fight between the Mexican Jose Ramirez Y Josh Taylor, will have a very special incentive, not only the super light scepters are at stake, but also the opportunity to face one of the monsters of boxing worldwide, Bob Arum, explained that the winner will have to face Terence Crawford.

According to the words of Bob Arum, the winner of the match between Jose Ramirez Y Josh Taylor, will have to face Terence Crawford.

“I certainly have available to Terence crawford to fight the winner of Ramirez vs Taylor “, explained Arum.

He also confirmed that the plans to make the fight between Crawford Y Manny pacquiao at the end of the year it will not be done.

“That fight would be great. Crawford I was going to fight with (Manny) Pacquiao on Abu Dhabi, but in the end things did not work out. We are working hard for a great Terence fight in the fall”, He explained.

