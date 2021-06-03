WinGet 1.0, the package manager for Windows arrives

Microsoft has released WinGet 1.0, the first version considered stable of the package manager for Windows 10. The version is available on GitHub, although in the future it will be integrated into all supported versions, starting with Windows 10 21H2 ‘Sun Valley’.

In case you don’t know it, Windows Package Manager does exactly what its name indicates: automate the installation, update and removal of applications from the command line, helping developers, administrators and users to download and install applications in a more powerful and flexible way than the typical installation from an application store or the usual double click that we use on an executable in Windows.

WinGet 1.0

This tool is a great novelty for Windows. Announced at BUILD 2020, it is part of that sudden ‘love’ for Linux that Satya Nadella promoted since her arrival at Microsoft’s leadership, because this package manager is clearly inspired by the free system, like other applications such as Terminal (a copy of Linux even in name) and the definitive approach that the Linux Subsystem for Windows has meant.

After a few trial versions, WinGet 1.0 arrives without great news except for the increase in available commands and the correction of known bugs that have allowed it to jump to the first version of general availability.

Like previous versions, you can use it in the aforementioned Windows Terminal, from the classic command line or through the advanced PowerShell console. The general command to use is easy to learn: winget [<comandos>] [<opciones>] The available commands are:

install – Installs the provided application show – Displays information about an application source – Manages application sources search – Finds and displays basic application hashing information – Helper application for hashing installer files validate – Validates a manifest file list – List the applications installed on your operating system upgrade – update the uninstall package – uninstall the settings package – open the configuration export – export a list of installed packages import – install all the packages in a file

Windows Package Manager is a tool free and open source It is developed independently from Windows. You can download it from GitHub where the source code is also available. Microsoft is expected to include it by default in future versions of Windows 10.

It is not a tool for everyone, but it is an absolute first in Windows that developers and system administrators have been asking for for decades. If you want to try it, you can review the practical article that we published in its day: ‘How to use the Windows package manager to install applications’.