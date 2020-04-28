The Angels.- Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and the former president George W. Bush They are among 200 celebrities who will participate in a 24-hour event that can be seen worldwide via streaming.

The event, called Call to Unite, will begin on Friday night and will feature performances and talks on how to overcome the challenges of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Organizers hope participants can help inspire people to “get out of this crisis better than when it started.”

Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell, and Alanis Morissette are also among the participants.

Each will answer calls in their own way, whether it’s singing a song, telling a story, or offering a prayer.

The event can be followed live on unite.us, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars.

“One World: Together At Home”

Just last April 18, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga They gave hope during a star event to deal with the virus.

Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and others performed classics full of messages of hope and change during a television special aimed at fighting the coronavirus, while Beyoncé and Alicia Keys spoke forcefully about how the virus has disproportionately affected black Americans.

Beyoncé appeared by surprise on the show “One World: Together At Home” and thanked the “delivery men, mail carriers, and health workers” for their hard work during the pandemic.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential sectors of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. The virus is killing black people at a really alarming rate here in the United States, ”said Beyoncé.

Keys presented similar data when he spoke during the special. He ended his message saying: “Keep your frequency high and I send you all my love.”

Gaga, who cured the star-studded event, opened it by exhorting those battling the pandemic to find a way to smile despite the pain, performing a cover of Nat King Cole’s song “Smile.”

He sang during the second part of the eight-hour event in support of the World Health Organization (who) beside Global Citizen.

Wonder performed on a piano “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers; John Legend and Sam Smith, each from home, did a “Stand by Me” duet; Lizzo sang “A Change Is Gonna Come” with passion; and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, sitting together, “What a Wonderful World”.

Paul McCartney performed “Lady Madonna” by The Beatles and spoke about the work of his mother, a nurse. Members of the Rolling Stones – from four different locations – joined forces to play “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”. And Taylor Swift performed “Soon You’ll Get Better” while playing the piano.

