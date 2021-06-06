Wine and football, a pairing that has conquered several footballers

David Silva he was the latest to join a long line of footballers who have embarked on the adventure of winemaking. The player of the Real society will launch next June its own wine, Tamerán, a line made up of five white wines and one claret, all of them produced in San Bartolomé de Tirajana. Like him, other footballers and former players have launched into the world of wine with their own winery.

“Very excited”, claims to feel David Silva, which in a few weeks will see its exciting project come true with the release of Tamerán, its own wine. It is a line of five white wines and one claret, with a price of between 20 and 30 euros, produced in their land. All come from the grapes of a farm located on the southern slope of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, giving this wine a marked Canarian flavor and which ensures not to leave wine lovers indifferent.

It is not the first foray of the former City and current player of the Real society in the world of wines. First as a fan, Silva wanted to know more and more about the subject to the point of investing with soccer player Sisinio González, Sisi, in Soto Manrique, a winery in Gredos. It has penetrated so much in him that he has even dared to launch his own line, 100% Canarian, by the hand of the winemaker Jonatan García, with the presentation of Tamerán, available on the market from next June.

Iniesta, Sanchís, Pirlo …

Silva is not the first – nor will he be the last – to embark on the wine adventure in the world of football. There are already other footballers who have their own winery, as is the case with Andres Iniesta, with whom he shares the star in the World Cup. In 2010, the same year of success in South Africa, the former Barça player opened his own winery, Bodega Iniesta, in Fuentealbilla. Its wines have received a Great Gold medal and an award for the best rosé wine in the VINESPAÑA competition last April.

One of the first to embark on the wine adventure in the world of football was Manolo Sanchís. The former Real Madrid player founded Casalobos, his own winery at the foot of the mountains of the same name and between Los Montes de Toledo and El Campo de Calatrava. He convinced several colleagues at the time and among his partners, in addition to Butragueño, Figo, Martín Vázquez, Alfonso Pérez or Karanka, there are other faces known as Emilio Sánchez Vicario, Pato Clavet or Andrés Velencoso.

Even Leo Messi It has its own line of wines from the hand of the Argentine winery Bianchi since 2012 and whose income goes to various projects of its Foundation. With a much more active role than the Argentine, Andrea Pirlo, current coach of the Juventus, has its own winery in Brescia (Lombardy), called Pratum Coller, which produces around forty thousand bottles a year.

Another soccer legend, the German Franz beckenbauer, embarked a few years ago on the adventure of wine. The Kaiser acquired the majority stake in the Lammershoek Winery in Swartland, South Africa, located about 80 kilometers from Cape Town and to which it had already been linked since 2013. These are just a few examples of footballers who, either active or retired, have launching to explore the world of winemaking, which offers them a new adventure of savoring success.