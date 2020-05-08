The same pilot would go through several teams a year

Proposals to make Formula 1 a more interesting, fun and less predictable championship follow one another. The category itself works on it and hopes to achieve it with the new regulation that will come into force in 2022. However, the renowned British journalist Peter Windsor goes much further and launches his own proposal.

The one who was Williams’ sponsorship director in 1985 has laid out what would be the ideal situation for him. He believes it would be great if the drivers’ contracts with the teams had a more limited duration, but not of one or several seasons, but of several races.

“My dream is a situation where drivers cannot sign long contracts with Formula 1 teams. Teams would only be allowed to use one driver for up to six races and in every race you would have a kind of auction, in which the teams could bid for the drivers. That would make F1 great for television, “says the journalist on his YouTube channel.

Windsor gives examples of what such a thing would entail. It can be a paradox to see who drives the fastest car on the grid at the beginning of the year in the team with the slowest car. The results of the races and especially the World Cup would be unpredictable.

“At some point, you would have Pérez in Mercedes and Stroll at Ferrari and that would be great. Max Verstappen could be at Williams with Hamilton, “explains the Brit.

Although it seems like a great idea, he believes it is something that is not going to happen. The teams look for a certain stability that allows them to obtain the results they are looking for. In Windsor’s view that argument is invalid and he thinks it is the way that good drivers have a chance to win.

“It will never happen because the teams want to go ahead with a driver. If not, they can’t develop the car. They say that, but it doesn’t make sense. How else can drivers like Verstappen get into a car and win immediately? Windsor muses to close.

