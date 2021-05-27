Windshield for mclaren elva

The commercial life of the McLaren Elva. A production of 399 units was announced first, which was later reduced to 249 and ended with a figure of only 149 units. Now, in an attempt to make it more commercial and above all to make it street legal in certain markets, they put a windshield on it.

Compared to him He goes original, the version with windshield raises the scale only 20 kilos. Its low weight is an interesting achievement, considering that in addition to the windshield McLaren added a rain sensor and washer jets. The piece is framed in carbon fiber pillars, has heating and sunshades.

Gallery: Details of the new version with a windshield of the McLaren Elva.

.

Engineers compensated for the added weight of the new windshield by removing the system Active Air Management; system based on an electrically deployed flap embedded in the nose of the car, which deflects air above the cabin and creates a ‘virtual windshield’. Something that is no longer useful with a real windshield.

.

The manufacturer says it is the lightest windshield it has ever installed on a road car, which allows you to sell the model in the United States. However, he is still reluctant to have a roof, side windows or rear glass, to keep his sprint intact from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km / h in 6.8 seconds.

.

The first vehicles with windshields will be ready towards the end of 2021 and will be available with the customization program McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

Photos: See the McLaren Elva with its new windshield.

.