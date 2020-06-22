That a Linux distro wants to look a bit like Windows to attract its users is not a new thing.. There are many examples, some as light as those used by desktops like Cinnamon or Mate, and others more intense like what Zorin OS was trying to do.

None had gone as far as the call “WindowsFX“, name that they probably can’t even use anymore. You see, this distro is basically the same as LinuxFX, another name by which it is known, but its latest versions have cloned from wallpaper to the latest Windows 10 icon and recently they started calling it “windows”.

Until just two days ago, you could enter its official site windowsfx.org. But now both that domain and linuxfx.org redirect to the system page in DistroWatch. For now it is possible to download the latest ISO from the distro May 28 via SourceForge. The ones on DistroWatch are ultra old and completely out of date.

LinuxFX up to a Raspberry Pi

I found out about the existence of this distro a few days ago after watching a video of Eta Prime, a youtuber who tests a lot of software and hardware compatible with Raspberry Pi 4. In his video he highly praised the “cloning” work they had done and how well it was on a Pi 4.

LinuxFX / WindowsFX, whatever you want to call it, is a Brazilian distro based on Ubuntu 20.04 that uses Cinnamon’s desktop and fully customizes it to best mimic the Windows 10 desktop.

Icons, menus, background, indicators, etc. Everything looks quite similar, and if you are not someone too tech-savvy, you may not even notice the difference and even think that you are using Windows 10. This can be a great advantage for users who find it difficult to learn to use things that they look very different from what they are used to.

The WindowsFX / LinuxFX Start Menu

If we add to this that it is compatible with the Raspberry Pi 4, an extremely small and extremely cheap PC, there is much benefit to be gained from the combination. The distro brings a series of tools and software that are as easy to use as possible, which although they have icons of proprietary software such as Office, end up launching the open source alternative.

The bad news is that using a word “Windows” inside your distro name is probably a bad idea for obvious reasons. While they were just ‘LinuxFX’ and didn’t have an alternate domain, they kept going unnoticed.

If the disappearance of its official websites is temporary or the product of some legal problem, it is something that we do not yet know. For now, it is still possible to download the distro, in the future we may not see the name ‘WindowsFX’ anymore.

Share

WindowsFX is a Windows 10 clone Linux distro that you can install up to a Raspberry Pi

Themes

Linux

Operating systems