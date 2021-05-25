Windows will receive its most important update of the last decade

Windows is getting closer to receiving one of the most important updates in its history. These are not rumors or assumptions, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has stated in his keynote speech during the company’s annual developer conference, according to The Verge.

“We will soon share one of the most important updates to Windows of the last decade to provide greater financial opportunities for developers and creators. I’ve been testing it myself for the past few months and am incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows. “ Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

Nadella has not provided too many details, but he has made it clear where Microsoft is pointing. «We will create more opportunities for all Windows developers today and we will welcome all creators looking for the most innovative, new and open platform to create, distribute and monetize applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon, ”he says.

Windows 10 bets on developers

Microsoft is working on the application ecosystem for Windows. It is not only a visual renovation of the integrated store, but also put mechanisms in place to support developers and creators. This would also directly benefit users, who would find more and better applications.

Now yes, referring to rumors, according to The Verge, there is a possibility that Microsoft can allow third-party platforms in Windows. Thus, developers could avoid the fees of 15% of applications and 12% of games.

On the other hand, Windows could get a major visual redesign. Earlier this year Microsoft posted a job posting stating that they were looking for a “radical rejuvenation” of the operating system. If it comes true, it would be a necessary change, since much of the system interface is inherited from older versions.

An interesting point about Nadella’s announcement is that it refers to a “next generation of Windows.” As we know, Windows 10, unlike other versions, has been designed to be updated over time, with new features and design. However, the Microsoft CEO’s statements suggest a major change.

Read this too …