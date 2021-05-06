Windows wants to rejuvenate, and to do so it gets rid of the old icons of the Windows 95 era

Microsoft has been giving Windows 10 a facelift for a long time. The operating system has given a dark theme and a light / light theme or a new start menu, but little by little is also renovating other visual elements such as its icons.

In Windows Latest they have revealed a new set of icons that will replace some of the ones that have been unchanged since Windows 95. The change is part of a “visual rejuvenation” that we will see in Windows 10 Sun Valley, the update that will arrive in the last quarter of the year.

More visual consistency for a Windows 10 that wants to look more modern

The renewal of the icons has been brewing for months: we saw those intentions in Windows 10X, the version for dual-screen devices, but now that effort is spreading to Windows 10 and to all users.

New icons vs. Windows 95 era icons.

Among the new icons are those that represent hibernation mode, networks, memory, disk drives and others that are part of the shell32.dll file, a key part of Windows Shell. This visual component is responsible, among other things, for displaying those icons in dialog windows that we use in our sessions with Windows, and now all those icons will have a renewed appearance.

Precisely the modernization of this component will allow Microsoft to advance in its objective of bring greater consistency to the Windows 10 interface. In this way, there will be no modern icons appearing alongside others still with the same appearance they had in Windows 95, something that certainly clashed and did not leave a good perception of the visual interface of Windows 10.

All these changes are expected to be available to all users in the future Windows 10 21H2 update that will appear around the month of October. That visual rejuvenation project, codenamed ‘Sun Valley’, proposes to give a new, more modern ‘look’ to Windows 10.

