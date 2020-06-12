Microsoft introduced a year ago the new Windows Terminal. A renewed application to control multiple command lines from the same application and with many improvements that the original Windows terminals lacked (Command Prompt, also known as cmd, and Windows PowerShell).

In May 2020 The final version of Windows Terminal 1.0 was coming, with many improvements and new features, translation into more languages ​​and more. But this year that we have seen the birth of a very hopeful project for the development community, it continues forward with the next Windows Terminal 2.0 expected to arrive in May 2021.

What’s new in Windows Terminal 2.0

A new process of evolution begins. After the release and stabilization of version 1.0, Microsoft will start releasing new versions on a monthly basis, starting with 1.1 in July and ending with Windows Terminal 2.0 in May 2021.

At the moment, the next characteristics in which they will work are distributed in order of priority according to different scenarios, with 0 being mandatory and 3 uncertain / future.

Mandatory (0):

Configuration UI: a user interface that connects to settings.json. This provides a way for people to edit their settings without having to edit a JSON file. Command Palette – A pop-up menu to list possible actions and commands.

Optimal (1):

Separate tab: the ability to pluck a tab from the current window and generate a new window or attach it to a separate window.Clickable links: Hyperlinks to the links that appear in the text buffer. Clicking on the link will open the link in your default browser.Default terminal: If a command line application is generated, it must be opened in Windows Terminal (if installed) or in your preferred terminal.General support for themes: tab color, title bar color, panel border color, panel border width, definition of what a theme does Open tab as administrator / other user – open tab in existing Windows instance Terminal as administrator (if Terminal was run without raising) or as another user. Traditional opacity: have a transparent background without acrylic blur.

Optional, with the objective of reaching (2):

SnapOnOutput, scroll lock– Pause output or scroll when clicked Infinite scroll: have infinite history for text buffering.Panel management: all the problems listed in the original issue. Some features include resizing the panel with the mouse, zooming in on the panel and opening a panel requesting which profile to use. Theme Store: store for creating and distributing themes. Depends on general theme support (in optimal scenario) Jump List: Show profiles from taskbar (by right-clicking) / start menu Open with multiple tabs – a setting that allows Windows Terminal starts with specific tab settings (without using just command line arguments).

Uncertain / Future (3):

Open in Windows Terminal: Functionality to right click on a file or folder and select Open in Windows Terminal.Session restore: start Windows Terminal and the previous sessionr is restored with the appropriate tab and panel settings and startup directories. “Earthquake” mode: Provides a quick launch terminal that appears and disappears when a hot key is pressed. Configuration migration infrastructure: Migrates the people settings without breaking them. Related to the configuration user interface Pointer Links – Provides configurations that can be linked to the mouse.