It is difficult to choose where to begin to dismantle this hoax that, like all those related to 5G, demonstrate the little scientific and technological culture of those who share it and those who believe it. There are two very problematic points in this hoax: the first, to think that having 5G in a device is a bad thing, when it is a mobile connectivity like the one we use now, and on top of that it currently operates at frequencies of 3.6 GHz, located between 2.4 and 5 GHz of WiFi, as well as that of 700 MHz will operate where DTT currently operates.

Do not delete System32, or it will load your Windows installation

Second, there is the fact that the Windows System32 folder It has something to do with 5G. In that folder are vital elements of the operating system, and if we delete it, the computer will stop working and we will not be able to use the operating system again unless we reinstall it.

In the photo it is said that “they are activating 5G on your” computer “”, when it is impossible to activate 5G on a computer that does not support it. No desktop computer currently supports this technology, and for the moment there is no 5G laptop, although Intel announced that it would include 5G modems in some to always be connected and at maximum speed.

The worrying thing about hoaxes and chains

Thus, relating System32 with 5G is a tremendous nonsense, and luckily Microsoft protects users from their own ignorance. When someone tries to delete the System32 folder, the computer tells us that we cannot delete it because there are open files, in addition to not having permission to do so. It is possible to acquire SYSTEM permissions to delete it, but there are better ways to pass the time than leaving a computer unusable and being forced to reinstall the operating system.

Thus, the one who has started this chain is not only seeking to spread fear, but also to make users harm their computers. Those who associate 5G with the coronavirus may do so by believing that they are thus saving someone, or by justifying the prejudices and conspiracies around 5G. But inciting people to remove System32 from their computer has no benefit to the person sharing the chain other than causing chaos. Once again, we see the problems with WhatsApp hoaxes and forwarded chain images, even though it has the Illuminati pyramid and a Gandhi phrase.