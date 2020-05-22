The Minesweeper, the Hearts and the Solitaire. Many of these three names will say nothing; They will tell others a lot, for example good times of procrastination in a computer class or the job to combat long hours. When no mobile phones with Candy Crush or Angry Birds to use -in fact when mobile phones didn’t even exist-, basic Windows games were all there was. But far from being relics, it turns out that people keep playing them.

Microsoft Solitaire turns 30

According to Microsoft statistics, 35 million users play Solitaire every month, and up to 100 million games are played daily AND just today, when the Solitaire turns 30, Microsoft is looking to achieve a World Record for games completed on the same day.

The lonely man, based on the eponymous card game, was created by Microsoft employee Wes Cherry in 1989 and became part of the operating system since Windows 3.0 in 1990. And even Windows 10 has remained, pre-installed or not, together with Microsoft all these years.

The reason for its creation? The intention of its creators was that of “calm people intimidated by the operating system“At one time, PCs weren’t as widespread as they are now, and there were a lot of people who weren’t used to handling graphical user interfaces like Windows itself, or mice.

Microsoft Solitaire on mobile

And this same title is that Microsoft brings back to the Solitaire Collection, a compendium of Windows Solitaire games that teaches one of the most traditional titles in entertainment software to a generation that has grown up with Minecraft instead of Minesweeper. And we say ‘compendium’ because this collection brings five types of solitaire:

Klondile, the classic Windows Solitaire as it is remembered of clearing all the cards on the table, drawing one or three cards with the traditional score or the Vegas score.

SpiderClear eight columns of cards with the fewest number of moves. You can start with a single stick and go increasing.

FreeCell, more strategic than the Klondike version

TriPeak, Select cards in sequence, either up or down, to score points and clear the board before depleting the deals.

Pyramid, Match two cards that add up to 13 to remove them from the board. Try to reach the top of the pyramid

Daily Challenges

The app, free to download, it comes with a series of daily challenges to complete, and reaching a quantity of them per month, we will get emblems. If you have an Xbox Live account you can log in and save your progress in the Cloud to continue playing on other devices. You can download it below and weighs 166MB:

Download The Solitaire Collection for Android

Download The Solitaire Collection for iOS