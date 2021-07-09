Windows Patch “PrintNightmare” Causes Problems on Printers

Updates don’t always work as well as they should. Sometimes they do their job, to fix a problem, but they end up messing up another part of the operating system. This is precisely what happened with the security patch that sought to solve a critical vulnerability in the Windows printing service known as “PrintNightmare”. Some users who installed it reported problems with their printers.

In the last few hours Microsoft has acknowledged that its latest security patch for Windows is causing problems with some printing devices. The company points out that the most affected printers are those of receipts or labels They connect via a USB port. That is, for the moment, domestic models and other categories would be safe from the problem that the update has caused.

According to The Verge, among the printers affected by the problem are those of the Zebra brand. The firm’s technical support team said that they are aware of the problem caused by the update “KB5004945” and that Microsoft is investigating a solution, which should arrive within the next 2 business days.

Zebra notes that an immediate way to fix the problem is uninstall update “KB5004945” Windows or uninstall the affected printer driver and reinstall it with the administrative credentials. However, the first option could restore the function of the printing device, but it would leave the computer vulnerable to the failures of “PrintNightmare”.

The official solution to the “PrintNightmare” problem in Windows

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Those of Redmond, for their part, have indicated on a support page that restarting the device in question can help solve the printing problem. They also offer a more technical solution for business-run computers. Finally, they indicate that the issue with the “PrintNightmare” patch will be resolved through the “KIR” mechanism.

When Microsoft detects an error in an update, as it has been with “PrintNightmare” and decides to correct it, “KIR” comes into play. The company conducts a cloud configuration change. As a result, computers connected to Windows Update or Windows Update for Business receive a notification of the change and it takes effect with the next reboot. Eo yes, this can take up to 24 hours to impact.

The severity of “PrintNightmare” is high, so Microsoft has released security patches for a wide variety of versions of its operating system. These include Windows 7, 8.1, and various versions of Windows Server, as well as Windows 10. However, independent security researchers have questioned the effectiveness of the solution.

Also in Ezanime.net