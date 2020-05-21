         Windows NT 3.5 source code and original Xbox leaked

In a context in which the Free Software Foundation has recently and repeatedly asked Microsoft to release Windows 7 source code after the withdrawal of its support, something older but equally interesting has leaked on the Internet: Windows source code NT 3.5 and the original Xbox.

As we read in The Verge, where they confirm that the leak of the console operating system is real, Microsoft at the moment talks about that they are investigating, but does not offer conclusive information. The source code appeared online in early May.

What exactly has been leaked and how it can help the community

Regarding Xbox, in addition to its operating system, which includes its iconic Dashboard, well ahead of its time, the k has also been leakedXbox development it, emulation tools and internal documents. This, if until now it had not been in the hands of emulator developers, could help to refine these, but it is likely that before leaking, they have been in the hands of Microsoft for some time.

At present, only 40 of the 900 games of said console can be emulated in a limited way. It is explained by the fact that the emulators of the first generation of Microsoft consoles have not been perfected, due to the difficulty that this entails despite the fact that the original Xbox used the x86 architecture. The chosen processor was one based on a Pentium III.

As for Windows NT 3.5, we talk about the second version of this operating system, released in 1994, and whose support with Windows NT 3.51 lasted until 2001. Development tools and the source code of a version close to the end have been leaked from it. Currently it is not a very relevant code, but it would be different if Windows 2000 and NT 4 were still active, since they were very based on it.

Until now, Microsoft has released the source code of many tools, including MS-DOS 1.25 and 2.0., which since 1983, really are not comparable to NT 3.5. As for very important software, there is Word 1.1A, and recently, the PowerToys, the Windows Terminal or the Windows Calculator.

Share



Windows NT 3.5 source code and original Xbox leaked