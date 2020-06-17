If last week it was the Office Insider program that received a facelift in terms of changing names and characteristics for the Insider channels, now it has been the turn of the new channels of Windows Insider for Windows 10.

Until now, we had the rings: fast ring, slow ring and release preview to determine the three levels of access to new compilations according to the frequency in which they were received. These names and operation are part of the past from the end of the month.

Windows Insider Channels

The first thing that has to be clear is that not a simple name change. Until now rings represented the frequency with which new compilations were received (and indirectly if they contained more or less new and tested characteristics).

Now Windows Insider channels come to represent the quality of builds allowing better support for parallel code programming. In addition, the other motivation for the change is the alignment of the other Insider programs, the Office program and also those that will arrive soon. Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Teams.

Focused on quality rather than frequency

When the Windows Insider program was born 5 years ago, it was quite different and the rings were especially useful to guide you in the number of compilations you would receive. This has been changing to the point that in the middle of 2019, the Insiders in the fast ring were running 20H1, those in the slow ring 19H2 and those in the release preview ring 19H1.

Seeing the situation, Microsoft realized that they were “outperforming” the original concept of the rings. For this reason, the new Windows Insider channels are focused on the quality of the compilations and not on how often they will launch.

Going from the rings to the channels

At the end of the month, the fast ring (and Skip Ahead) will become the Dev channel, the slow ring will become the Beta channel and the Release Preview ring will become the Release Preview channel.

At the moment, only these 3 channels will exist, but as Windows 10 continues to evolve and grow, Microsoft may introduce new Windows Insider channels in the future.

If you are already Windows Insider, you will be automatically transferred from the ring to the closest channel following the indicated in the image and in the following list:

Quick Ring (and Skip Ahead) = Dev ChannelSlow Ring = Beta ChannelRing Release Preview = Channel Release PreviewDev Channel

This channel will be ideal for highly technical users. Insiders on the Dev channel will receive compilations belonging to the first compilations in a new development cycle and will contain the latest work in progress code from Microsoft engineers. These compilations will have irregularities and some instability which could block key activities or require alternative solutions.

These builds do not match a specific version of Windows 10. New features and OS enhancements in this channel will appear in future versions of Windows 10 when they are ready and can be delivered as full OS build or service release updates. Feedback from Insiders on this channel will help Microsoft engineers with major fixes and changes for the latest code.

Beta Channel

This channel will be ideal for the early adopters (first users). Insiders and IT sector professionals in the Beta Channel can consult the next features of Windows 10, while getting relatively reliable updates validated by Microsoft.

As part of the Beta Channel, Insiders will see compilations that will be linked to an upcoming specific release, like 20H1 above. Your feedback will be especially important here as it will help Microsoft engineers make sure that key issues are identified and fixed prior to a major release.

Release Preview Channel

Of the Windows Insiders channels, the Release Preview channel will focus on insiders and IT professionals who will have access to the next release of Windows 10 before its release to the world, with advanced quality updates and certain key features. These builds are supported by Microsoft. The Release Preview channel is where they recommend that companies view and validate upcoming versions of Windows 10 before extensive deployment within their organization.

Windows Insider aligned with Office Insider

As we’ve discussed, Microsoft is moving in one direction to align all of its Insider programs. So, ehe Windows Insider and Office Insider program becomes more aligned and united than ever.

If you haven’t joined an Insider program, this may be your first time. Remember that depending on the risk you want to take and the quality of the compilations you want to receive, you can choose one channel or the other, the one that is most adapted to you. Windows Insider Channels are the new way to preview upcoming Windows 10 features.