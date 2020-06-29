Microsoft has announced the launch of Windows File Recovery, a new tool that will allow users of your operating system to recover deleted files from the machine they work with, from an external hard drive and even from SD cards.

Windows File Recovery is not an application as such. Actually, It is a utility that runs through the Windows terminal. With it, users will be able to restore deleted files of all kinds, including Microsoft Office documents, PDF files, MP3 audios or JEPG images. The complete list of recoverable files with this utility can be found on the Microsoft website.

The utility too it can be used on both NTFS disks and drives with FAT, exFAT and ReFS file systems. The process, however, varies depending on the memory file system in question.

Recover deleted files with Windows File Recovery

Image: David Ortiz.

When a file is removed from a storage drive, it does not disappear immediately. It is necessary to overwrite the portion of the memory in which it was located so that it disappears completely from it. For this reason, it is important that the recovery process through Windows File Recovery starts as soon as possible. Otherwise, the operating system may overwrite the memory fragment in which the desired file is located, preventing its recovery.

“If you want to increase the chances of recovering a file, minimize or avoid using your computer. In the Windows file system, the space used by a deleted file is marked as free space, which means that the file data may exist and But any use of the computer can create files, which could overwrite this free space at any time, “explains Microsoft.

The different commands necessary for the use of Windows File Recovery can be found on the Microsoft website. The North American company clarifies that, to use this tool and recover deleted files on a drive, it is Windows 10 build 19041 or later is required.