Windows Defender error fills up Windows 10 boot drive

Far from being a problem for the security of our computer, it seems that Windows Defender would be suffering a small error that would be creating thousands of “useless” files, without the knowledge of the users, and with which they would be wasting large amounts of storage space on the hard drives and the Windows 10 boot drive.

As detailed from Bleeping Computer, the error began with the antivirus engine of Windows Defender 1.1.18100.5 and causes the folder “C: ProgramData Microsoft Windows Defender Scans History Store” is filled with hundreds (and even thousands) of files with names that appear to be MD5 hashes. Although its exact nature remains a mystery.

While it is technically harmless, with sizes that will barely go from 600 bytes to a little more than 2 KB, the problem starts when those files get full of storage, which also it could affect the performance of our computer. And is that some Windows 10 users have reported that their systems have become full with hundreds of thousands of files, reaching more than 30 GB of storage space. Moreover, these files also could hamper automated backup systemsas you would also have to back up those useless mystery files.

However, as confirmed by Deskmodder, the error would have already been resolved and corrected by the latest Windows Defender engine, and the already available version 1.1.18100.6. Windows 10 users can check their version of Windows Defender by going to Windows settings, accessing Windows Security options, clicking the Settings gear icon in the bottom left of the window, and selecting “About from”.

If the version 1.1.18100.5 is still in the version, we can force the Windows Defender update just by accessing the Windows Update options, and clicking the “Check for updates” button, with an automatic installation that will not require restarting our computer.