Windows 95 has hidden an easter egg for 25 years

Shortly after turning 25 years since its launch, and just in time to celebrate Easter, Windows 95 becomes a current item again with the recent discovery of a new “easter egg” never seen before, discovered within one of the native applications of the operating system, as well as other small hidden references within other already known Easter eggs.

Easter eggs are always fun to find, providing a small glimpse into a relaxed moment in the normally hectic and serious pace of software development. And it is that as a small wink to show their presence or affection when developing these software, it is not uncommon to see how developers introduce small functions, messages or even a hidden mini-games for users. Although sometimes these are perhaps too well hidden.

As the hacker and Windows developer Albacore shared (and reproduced from BleepingComputer) this new Windows 95 Easter egg was within the Internet Mail application, having to access the “Help” tab of the application and open the “About” window, select one of the attached text files, and write the command «MORTIMER», thus opening a secret window in which a list with the names of its developers is displayed.

In addition to the discovery of this unpublished Easter egg, Albacore also shared a video updating another of the Easter eggs already known from the Windows 95 product team, with which we can see the name of each and every one of the developers involved in the creation of the Windows 95 operating system itself.

And is that the “final version” of this Easter egg could be launched by creating a folder called «And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for»(And now, the moment everyone has been waiting for), renaming it as «We proudly present for your viewing pleasure» (proudly featured for your viewing pleasure), and renaming it “The Microsoft Windows 95 Product Team!” (the Microsoft Windows 95 product team) before trying to open it to activate a little secret video with a “credits scene” accompanied by your own MIDI tune.

To make it easier to launch the Easter egg, Albacore patched shell32.dll so that it could be started by opening a folder called ‘Clouds’, as shown in the video below:

Who knows, maybe a few years from now, Or maybe in another 25 to coincide with its 50th anniversary, someone continue to find some hidden gem within this mythical operating system.