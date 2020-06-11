Yesterday, it was Tuesday of updates and the oldest versions of Windows are not without their relevant updates either. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 They received monthly updates and also security updates and improvements.

If you are a user who is still with Windows 7 and you are not an ESU client (with extended security updates), you should not be receiving updates since last January 14, 2020, which is when the extended support for Windows 7 ended, nor will you receive the ones indicated in this article.

Updates for Windows 8.1

The update KB4561666 corresponds to the monthly cumulative package and the update KB4561673 corresponds to the Windows 8.1 security-only update.

Improvements and fixes

This security update includes improvements and fixes that were part of update KB4556846 (released May 12, 2020) and addresses the following issues:

Addresses an issue that prevents users from updating .msi files from a network folder. Only available in KB4561666 Security updates for Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Kernel, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Updates for Windows 7

The update KB4561643 corresponds to the monthly cumulative package and the update KB4561669 corresponds to Windows 7 security-only update.

Improvements and fixes

Addresses an issue that prevents users from updating .msi files from a network folder. Only available in KB4561643 Security updates for Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Kernel, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Known bugs in this update

After installing this update and restarting the device, you may receive the error “Unable to configure Windows updates. Reversing changes. Do not turn off the computer “and the update may appear as Erroneous at Update history.

This problem appears in case your edition is not compatible with ESU, specifically it happens in the following circumstances:

If you are installing this update on a device running an edition that is not compatible with ESU. For a complete list of supported editions, see KB4497181, if you don’t have an ESU MAK add-in key installed and activated.

If you have purchased an ESU key and have encountered this problem, verify that you have applied all prerequisites and that the key is activated. For information on activation, see this blog post. For information on prerequisites, see the “How to get this update” section of this article.