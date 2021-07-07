Windows 7 to Windows 11 – Clean Installations Only

Microsoft promised in the presentation of Windows 11 free updates from Windows 10 and also from older systems like Windows 7, as long as they met the minimum hardware requirements, something that will not be easy on older machines.

Although standard technical support for Windows 7 ended more than a year ago and you no longer receive security updates, an estimated 22% of all PCs still use it. That quota, which is shared almost equally between consumers and businesses, represents many tens of millions of personal computers. Hence, Microsoft’s announcement to upgrade to Windows 11 for free is a positive decision.

Windows 7 to Windows 11

If the upgrade path from Windows 10 seems straightforward and can be done even from Windows Update when Microsoft offers its deployment in 2022, moving to Windows 7 is not going to be that easy. Although Microsoft has not clarified this point, Lenovo’s official Windows 11 support document puts us on the track of what to expect.

The Chinese manufacturer explains that most of its modern computers will be able to update directly to Windows 11, but not those who still use Windows 7 that will require clean facilities in all cases to go to Windows 11.

This implies that the data, installed applications and user configurations cannot be preserved as in a standard update and the installation will have to be done from scratch using ISO provided by Microsoft or, where appropriate, the images provided by each manufacturer.

It is not a complicated thing for a consumer, although it will require additional work to perform the backups and the subsequent installation of the applications. For businesses, IT administrators will need to plan the migration in advance.

An alternative method that can make it easier for those who don’t want to deal with bootable images and media for clean installations from scratch, is the previous step from Windows 7 to Windows 10, for once in this jump to Windows 11.

It should be remembered that Microsoft unofficially maintains the free update program that it implemented in the fall of 2015 so that machines with Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 licenses could migrate to Windows 10. Although the free Windows 10 program was going to last only one year, it was officially extended until the end of 2017 and afterwards it has continued to function in the same way as then.

If you have Windows 7 PCs and meet the minimum hardware requirements (that that is another question and not less because the presence of the TPM and the secure boot in UEFI were not common) you can upgrade to Windows 10 keeping files, installed applications and user settings. Once in Windows 10, the step to Windows 11 will be just as easy from Windows Update.