Microsoft sends Windows 7 to the cemetery of operating systems, by ceasing to provide support (and therefore security) for its OS launched in 2009. 12% of Belgians will have to switch to Windows 10 … or Mac OS, even Linux.

This time, we are there. As of this Tuesday, January 14, Microsoft is abandoning support on its Windows 7 operating system, released in mid-2009. The OS was therefore maintained for eleven years.

Windows 7, is it finished?

End of support, does this mean that PCs running Windows 7 suddenly refuse to start or run? Absolutely not, Windows 7 is and will always be operational in the future. However, the OS will no longer be checked and updated by Microsoft teams. The danger for the user is real: you have to understand that an operating system is a Swiss cheese with lots of holes that the support blocks. An OS is never a finished product, it is constantly evolving and securing (both on a computer and on a smartphone or tablet, for that matter). On Windows 10, if hackers find a flaw, Microsoft teams are investigating to fill it, through an update. On Windows 7, this is no longer the case as of this Tuesday.

How many Belgians affected?

According to figures from StatCounter, 12.7% of Windows computers in Belgium were still running Windows 7 in December 2019. A peak in migration was observed towards Windows 10 in the last quarter, as the deadline for the End of support was approaching: Windows 10 market share increased from 75.5 to 80%.

How to “upgrade” and at what price?

Windows 10 was free one day (when it was launched, users were able to download it for free, and still enjoy it today), but it is no longer the case. If you want to install Windows 10 (legally) on a machine with Windows 7, you will have to go to the cashier. Count 145 €, on the official Microsoft website, for an official copy of Windows 10 Home. Note that there are other ways to pay less: legitimate sites sell Windows 10 digital keys for a few tens of euros. However, be careful not to get lost on unscrupulous sites.

On the other hand, from a technical point of view, the machine (the computer) that you want to update must meet a few minimum criteria. Especially in terms of RAM (RAM, 1 GB minimum is recommended) and storage (allow at least 16 GB for the OS to be installed). The minimum “requirements” are very light, but they do not guarantee an optimal user experience, just that the OS will manage to run. If you want to test if your machine is ready to take the step, you can do it for free here.

Other alternatives?

If your PC is obsolete, it may be time to change not only the OS, but also the machine. On the other hand, if this is not the case, and you are comfortable with computer matters, why not consider a passage (100% free) on Linux? Not the simplest, but many tutorials, on the Web, can support users in this sense … It is, of course, also possible to switch to Mac OS. But there, however, it will not be free.