Windows 7 2021 Edition, spectacular system concept

Windows 7 2021 Edition is a proof of concept by the same designer who amazed us with Windows Vista Remastered Edition or Windows 21. As in the previous ones, it reflects his vision of what Microsoft’s previous operating system would be like with a modern interface update and visual environment.

Almost a quarter of the world’s computers still run Windows 7 despite Microsoft ending official technical support more than a year ago. We cannot recommend its use because software without security updates is exposed to all kinds of computer attacks taking advantage of unpatched vulnerabilities, but its use is understood when faced with a Windows 10 that has plenty of errors and lacks consistency.

Windows 7 2021 Edition, another cool

And consistency (visual) goes this Windows 7 2021 Edition. The artist imagines what a modern version of the system could look like and captures it in the video that accompanies the article.

The Windows Aero graphical interface that was released in Vista and consolidated in Windows 7 applies by default to the entire interface.

The gadgets they return to this concept and can be docked to the desktop, and the API is used to draw windows using Avalon vector graphics. There is also a new action center and some of the icon sets that Microsoft has prepared for Windows 10.

As an example of incorporating new applications, the designer includes some such as “Your phone” to connect the smartphone, something that did not exist in our beloved Windows 7.

A new start menu, the renewed file explorer and a variety of themes that change the entire interface, are other elements reimagined by the designer.

It looks very good, there is no doubt, although as we always say about this type of concept, there is a long way to go and many difficulties from using Adobe Experience Design, Illustrator & After Effects with which this design has been created, to ending up translating everything into ‘0’ and 1 ‘with a programming language in an operating system that must work on more than one billion computers.