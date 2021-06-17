Windows 11 would have a cloud-based version to compete with ChromeOS

The appearance of Windows 11 SE is puzzling everyone. It is not about the versions that had been leaked so far (Pro, Home and others), but about one that could correspond to a cloud-based edition.

A leaker has brought out a new SKU called Windows 11 SE, and has provided some version details. The person responsible for the leak says that the system cannot be used without an online account and that it does not support multiple users.

Also, attach a screenshot showing that Microsoft Store in Windows 11 SE is blocked by default. That is, the applications that go through Microsoft’s control cannot be installed.

Interestingly, he assures that win32 applications work fine. These are life-long programs that have been used for years on x86 platforms, that is, on computers with AMD and Intel processors.

XDA, meanwhile, indicates that this version of Windows 11 SE has some restrictions. In the Configuration section, some elements such as Phone and Search are missing.

So… what is Windows 11 SE?

The term SE dates back to the 1990s, specifically 1998 when Microsoft released Windows 98 Second Edition (SE). At the time it was a substantial upgrade to the system of the time.

However, the “SE” currently circulating has little to do with those origins. Remember that Microsoft plays with a wide variety of names for its versions and that can be confusing.

The leaker points out that Windows 11 SE is the successor to Windows 10 Cloud Edition, the name assigned to a version that eventually ended up being called Windows 10 S, which focused on security and performance.

Consequently, Microsoft limited that operating system to Microsoft Store applications (external cannot be installed) and Microsoft Edge “for safe browsing.”

However, this concept did not quite convince users, so the system mutated once and became Windows in S mode, a safe mode within Windows 10 Home and Pro.

As if this were not enough, According to XDA, at the same time there were signs of other version: Windows 11 Cloud with build 21364 for Insiders on the Dev channel, which would be the ultimate test of a Windows “in the cloud”.

Given the laps that Microsoft is used to giving, and taking into account the information provided, Windows 11 SE could be a cloud version; designed to compete with Google’s Chrome OS. There are still many questions that must be resolved by Microsoft on June 24, the day Windows 11 is officially presented.

