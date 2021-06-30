Windows 11 will vary the refresh rate of the screen to save battery

06/29/2021 at 11:35 PM CEST

If you recently purchased a windows laptop, it is quite likely to include a high refresh rate display. As far as recent panel advancements go, it’s one of the most notable updates out there today that has become all the rage in recent years to get as they help make everyone look and feel significantly more fluid.

But, increase the refresh rate on your laptop screen as well makes the battery drain faster. Of course, you have a chance to get the best of both worlds by manually switching between different refresh rates, but that takes too much time and therefore Microsoft has introduced a new feature to improve this called Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR for its acronym in English) with the first preview version of Windows 11 Insider.

As the name implies, DRR will reduce your laptop’s refresh rate to 60Hz, something that was the standard until practically nothing. When you’re doing things like writing emails, and then it will bump it up to 120Hz when typing and scrolling to make this feel more instantaneous. As of today, support for the function it is mainly limited to a few Microsoft and Adobe applications.