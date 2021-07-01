Windows 11 will make millions of computers obsolete

Last week Microsoft announced Windows 11, the latest version of its PC operating system, in a lavish presentation. Not surprisingly, this type of software is the main source of income for this multi-million dollar company. What Microsoft did not announce is that with Windows 11 million computers were going to become obsolete.

Yes, because unlike other versions of Windows, version 11 specifies the type of processor with which it will work. This update will be compatible with Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or Zen 2 CPUs onwardsTherefore, millions of computers that were sold with the launch of Windows 10 will be outdated.

Windows 11

Until now the company did not ask for specific processor requirements with Windows. For example, both Windows 8 and 10 only required a 1 GHz processor, 1 GB of RAM (2 GB for 64-bit) and 16 GB of storage (20 GB for 64-bit).

The reason for this change is security (according to Microsoft)

After a lot of confusion last week, Microsoft tried to explain its hardware requirements again yesterday, and it seems the main driver behind these changes is security. Along with Microsoft’s hardware requirements, there is a push to enable a more modern BIOS (UEFI) that supports features like Secure Boot and the TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module).

When you combine the TPM with some of the virtualization technologies that Microsoft uses in Windows, you get a high security benefit. Microsoft claims that the combination of Windows Hello, device encryption, virtualization-based security, Hypervisor Protected Code Integrity (HVCI) and Secure Boot “It has been shown to reduce malware by 60 percent.”

Microsoft requires modern hardware to enable all these protections. TPM support has been a requirement for original equipment manufacturers to obtain Windows certification since the release of Windows 10, But Microsoft has not forced companies or consumers to activate it.

The great Achilles heel of PC computers has always been security. Hackers have always attacked this platform to achieve their objectives, while they have not been able to force the machines created by Apple so easily. And now Microsoft wants to end the bad reputation of Windows 11 PCs.

How to know if your computer is compatible with Windows 11

To easily find out whether or not a computer was compatible with Windows 11, Microsoft asked users to use a tool called PC Health Check. This app allows you to see at a glance whether or not your computer is compatible with Windows 11. The problem? It was not detailed at all, it only said if it was compatible or not without giving more technical details. Now Microsoft says they are temporarily withdrawing it to improve it and release it again in the fall when Windows 11 arrives.

Microsoft has given some hope to users of a computer with 7th generation Intel or AMD Zen 1 as CPU. At first these processors are not supported. However, Microsoft says that during these next few weeks they will test Windows 11 with manufacturers to see if it is possible to make them compatible. They will give more details about it in the future.

Very complicated decision at a time when there is a shortage of chips in the world

Kevin Beaumont, a security expert who worked with Microsoft for almost a year, has criticized the hardware requirements of Windows 11. “Organizations are suffering, with a global shortage of chips, Microsoft is trying to get people to replace things for security reasons. which are questionable, ”says Beaumont.

Noah Bailey, an expert in Information Systems Technology, has opined that “an incredible amount of electronic waste will be created due to its arbitrary Windows 11 specifications.” “We should extend the life of existing machines as much as possible at this time,” continues Bailey. encouraging people to buy new computers right now is irresponsible”.

