Windows 11 will have no blue screen of death

Microsoft can say, for now, that it has gotten rid of the blue screens of death in Windows 11. It was not a miracle, but a simple color change, since from now on those screenshots they happen to have a black background, instead of the classic blue shade that the Redmond company has been using.

First of all, I want to make it clear that this is a change that is present in the Insider version of Windows 11, which means that it does not have to be maintained permanently. Remember, in this sense, that not long ago Microsoft also tested the screenshots of death in green with some of its builds within the Insider channel, and that you are at the end they were not transferred to the final version.

Nothing is confirmed, but I think Microsoft will most likely opt, in the end, for keeping the color blue. All in all, and taking into account that Windows 11 represents an important leap compared to Windows 10 in terms of interface, I also do not dare to completely rule out the debut in the final version of the black screen of death, a name that, the truth, it sounds more “dangerous” and imposes more for what the color black symbolizes.

Jokes aside, beyond the color change, the black screen of death does not introduce any novelty or functional change in front of the blue screen of death, so it is a curiosity, without more.

Windows 11 and Black Backgrounds: You’re Not the First to Use Them

If we talk about black screenshots of death, our most veteran readers may think that Windows 11 was the first operating system to use them, but the truth is very different. These types of errors, with that background in black, were already registered in Windows 3.x, as you can see in the image that appears just above these lines. Its function was the same as the current screenshots, freezing the operating system when serious errors occur to avoid critical damage.

Microsoft has previously explained blue screen color changes as a way to differentiate errors more easily that occur in previous builds within the Insider channel of those that happen in the final versions of each build, so that same explanation could be transferred directly to the black screen of death that Windows 11 shows.

Black backgrounds have also been a classic associated with the error that occurs when the system does not detect a valid boot drive, or when there are problems starting the operating system. I still remember the first time I suffered that error, my heart almost skipped a beat, I was very young and it was the first time that I was forced to reinstall Windows 95.

Will we see a Windows 11 with black screens of death or will the blue remain? What do you think?