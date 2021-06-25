Windows 11 will have its own Google Discover: this is how it will work

Microsoft has been inspired by Google Discover for its new Windows 11 feature: this is what the news feed of the latest version of Windows looks like.

Microsoft announced on June 24 Windows 11, the next big update to your operating system, loaded with great news that will be coming to compatible devices over the next few months.

One of the novelties included by Microsoft in Windows 11 is a new customizable news feed compatible with widgets, which reminds us of a certain element that has been present in Android for some years now.

Windows 11 news feed is reminiscent of Google Discover

As Microsoft announced in the presentation of Windows 11, the new Windows 11 widget panel will give the possibility to add different components to see, for example, information such as calendar, weather and the latest news. In a way, it reminds us of what we can see in the Google app on Android and iOS with the Google Discover feed.

In fact, Microsoft itself claims to have taken inspiration from the experience offered by mobile phones when displaying information, with the aim of offering something similar on the home screen of users’ computers.

The Windows 11 widget panel it is accessible via the left edge of the screen. From there, you can access a widget with recent news which, like Google Discover, allows choose what kind of news we are interested in.

Windows 11 brings you closer to the news and information you care about faster with Widgets, a new personalized feed powered by AI, and the best performance of Microsoft Edge’s browser. When you open your custom feed, it slides across the screen like a sheet of glass so it doesn’t interrupt what you’re doing.

Microsoft already introduced a similar feature in a recent Windows 10 update, with a shortcut to the News and Weather app. integrated into the system taskbar. However, the Windows 11 function appears to be much more polished and has a more attractive design.

The Windows 11 update It will not be available until the end of 2021, and its deployment will be extended throughout 2022. In addition to the novelties in terms of design, the new version will also introduce the possibility of installing Android applications on the PC through the Amazon App Store.

