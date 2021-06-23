Windows 11 will dispense with Skype in favor of Teams

Windows 11 has become the topic of the moment. During the last days we have already talked, at length, about this new version of the well-known Microsoft operating system, and we have reviewed its most important news. However, the trickle of information does not stop, and today we have new details to share with you.

According to a new round of information, Windows 11 will come without Skype as a pre-installed application. This has been confirmed by the absence of said application in the version of said operating system that has been leaked, but it does not mean that Skype will simply disappear, nothing is further from the truth. This application will not come pre-installed by default, but it can still be obtained without problems, and completely free of charge, by downloading it through the Microsoft Store.

Windows 11 too no longer support the “Meet Now” tool, which was integrated into Windows 10 last year through a mandatory security update, and which was aimed at making it easy and simple to access Skype video calls from the desktop. With the removal of this as a pre-installed application, it is easy to understand the end of support for said tool. In this sense, we must remember that the integration of Skype “Meet Now” in Windows 10 occurred as a response by Microsoft to the needs that arose after the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not have the expected success.

Windows 11 will power Microsoft Teams

At least that’s what emerges from the leaked version of Windows 11. In this version, we can find references that indicate that the Redmond company is preparing an alternative to “Meet Now” that will, in theory, focus on around Microsoft Teams.

It is said that this function will come under the name of «Meet & Chat», and that you could bet on an interface similar to that of the Windows search panel to simplify and facilitate user interactions. Through this interface, we would have all our contacts at our fingertips, and we could initiate communications with them directly.

It is still not entirely clear how the Microsoft Teams integration will work in Windows 11, but the “Meet & Chat” screen may show a very extensive list of options That allows, among other things, to manage the events that we have scheduled, as well as chat directly in the Teams client (natively).

I remind you, before finishing, that the launch of Windows 11 will take place at the end of this year, specifically between the months of October and November. This update should work without problems on any current PC, since its supposed requirements are very affordable, and it will bring important changes at the interface level that will bring it quite close to what Windows 10X was going to be.