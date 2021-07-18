Windows 11 will come with dark mode enabled by default | Technology

Microsoft is putting a lot of emphasis on dark mode for Windows 11, so much so that it would be enabled by default.

A few years ago, the dark mode of the Windows operating system, or of the different applications on our computer, tablet or mobile phone, was seen as something special, an addition that we could change from time to time so that our eyes would not tire too, but it seems that with Windows 11 this mode will have a greater importance.

It looks like, Windows 11 will come with dark mode enabled by default, and this is a very important aspect, because most users of Windows operating systems do not usually change many of the settings that come by default. The information is not official, but it comes from Paul Thurrott, a well-known technology journalist who is quite reliable with his information.

The fact that Windows 11 comes, presumably, with dark mode turned on by default, is really attractive and can mean several very important aspects to consider.

One of them is that if this dark mode comes by default, Microsoft means they have created it from scratch, and not only that, but he has taken care of it in a special way, and more considering that it will be the default mode of his great bet for the coming years.

The second reason Microsoft might opt ​​for this change is that he wants to break with the pastTo offer a different operating system that is much friendlier to our eyes, because the good thing about dark mode is that although it is designed for when we have tired eyes at night, it is totally valid also during the day.

In fact, there are more and more applications that choose to put the dark mode by default, a feature that we could see to a greater extent in Windows 11 once it is available in the last part of the year.