Windows 11 will arrive as a free update for Windows 7

Just a week after its apparent official launch, the leaks about Windows 11 begin to accumulate, not only showing the first images of its new user interface, but even now confirming its update methodology, which could allow us jump to the new operating system for free from computers that still have versions of Windows 7 and 8.1.

In the same way that we already saw with Microsoft’s strong campaign to update to Windows 10 a few years ago, it seems that the Redmond giant will return to the load to try to make the older versions of its operating system disappear completely. And it is that although the company has already disassociated itself from these after abandoning their support and updates, its strategy continues to make Windows 10, and now the new Windows 11, available as a free update for users of previous versions for a period of at least one year.

So at least they have shared it from the XDA portal, who have discovered a series of Windows 11 product configuration keys for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users. Although curiously, the fact of a direct mention of Windows 8.1 stands out, compared to the absence of Windows 8, implying that users of this operating system will have to perform a double update to be eligible for the new Windows 11.

However, as you might expect, this update to Windows 11 it will also be free for Windows 10 users. And is that many of the leaked changes seem more focused on a renewal of the appearance rather than a true generational leap, with a great similarity to what Windows 10X could have been, but without the underlying architectural changes.

In fact, there are already some who even joke with the possibility that Windows 11 includes some kind of mechanism to switch between the aspects of these two versions, as if it were a simple update of the current operating system.