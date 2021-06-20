Windows 11 will also offer third-party widgets, but not startup | Technology

It seems like third-party widgets will take a while to make their way to the new Windows 11.

One of the aspects that the user community did not like at all in that filtered version of Windows 11 that is circulating on the network is that it seems that the new widgets were basically an updated version of Microsoft’s “news and interests”, and that the user could not modify.

In fact, the first users who investigated the leaked Windows 11 code did not find any indication that the widgets in Windows 11 had an API that supported third-party extensions, something quite logical considering that it is a non-filtered version. updated and probably half finished.

What it does seem is that Windows 11 will include a new widget area, in principle only dedicated to the news and interests menu, but it is understood that we can replace it with other third-party widgets, but not at the beginning.

According to the leaker Walkingcat, Windows 11 widgets will be solely from Microsoft at first, but third parties will arrive shortly after.

Windows Widgets will be 1st-party only initially, with 3rd-party support comes later. https://t.co/2qPeJq6Ydm – WalkingCat (@ _h0x0d_) June 20, 2021

It seems that these widgets would replace the live tiles, being able to customize a specific area and leaving only access to those applications that really interest us.

It seems that Microsoft will give greater prominence to the user to personalize certain aspects, and this area of ​​the widgets, especially admitting those of third parties, It could bring freshness to the screen interface and also make productivity easier.

In any case, on June 24, Microsoft will present Windows 11, and presumably with a more updated version compared to the filtered one and with a multitude of new features that have not yet transpired.