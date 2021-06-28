Windows 11 will allow you to install Android apps from unknown sources

The news related to Windows 11 continue to be the order of the day, especially with regard to integration with Android apps. The formal installation option involves a joint work between the new Microsoft Store and the Amazon Appstore. But it would not be the only possible alternative.

According to Miguel de Icaza, renowned Microsoft engineer, users will be able to load Android apps on Windows 11 even if they come from outside the official store. This is the same as saying that you can resort to the method of installing them from third-party or unknown sources.

The confirmation of de Icaza has not been accompanied by details, so for now it is impossible to know how easy or not it will be to use this method. With the release of the preview versions of the OS, it is likely that we will really see what trick is behind this option.

Loading an Android app in Windows 11 from an unknown source would mean manually accessing an APK file from your computer and getting it running. The big question is if it can be achieved directly from the File Explorer or if it will require some cumbersome method.

Windows 11 would allow loading Android apps from unknown sources

When Microsoft announced the arrival of Android apps to Windows 11, it caused a major shock. However, the reliance on the Amazon Appstore has not generated much sympathy from the public. In fact, there are many details regarding how this option works that are still not very clear.

For example, a report by Joanna Stern in The Wall Street Journal ensures that users Mandatory Amazon account required to install Android apps on Windows 11. Even the first time you try to download one of them, the Amazon Appstore application itself must be installed on your PC to complete the procedure.

It is worth remembering that Microsoft’s new operating system uses Intel Bridge technology to allow Android apps to run natively on Windows 11. In fact, the system will not be exclusive for computers with Intel hardware, but will also work with processors from AMD. In addition, ARM-based teams will also access this function, although it is not clear how, since they will not require the intermediation of the compiler.

Loading Android apps on Windows 11 via sideloading would be an interesting response to the absence of some big names in the Amazon Appstore. However, getting files from unknown sources is a security risk. Historically, Google’s mobile operating system has suffered significant cases of malware in this way. And it is highly unlikely that Microsoft will take such a risk, without analyzing the corresponding consequences.

Also in Ezanime.net