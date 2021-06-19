Windows 11 will allow you to activate the devices in a surprising way | Technology

With Windows 11 you will have a new way to wake up or turn on your devices, and now with the least possible effort.

Presumably on June 24, Microsoft will present Windows 11, and although with the filtered version that is on the network, many of its characteristics are already known, the truth is that there are other functions that will presumably be announced at the event.

According to windowslatest, one of the functions that is available in the leaked version of Windows 11 but cannot be activated is called Wake on Touch, and that surely sounds to you, because it seems to be inspired by Windows Mobile phones.

According to the system files, users could turn on or wake up their device from sleep mode simply by tapping the screen repeatedly, and presumably it won’t be compatible with all systems.

And it is likely that future laptops or devices must have some type of sensor on the screen that can execute this activation with a simple gesture from the user, and without having to touch the relevant button as we have done so far.

To find out about this feature, we still have to wait for Microsoft to present it on June 24, or it will be available in a first official preliminary version that the insiders begin to test.

In addition to this feature, those in Redmond are working in different multitasking functions for Windows 11. Although Windows 10 already allows two or more applications to be joined side by side, with the new operating system support would be presented for a new tuning function that, among other things, would help us work with multiple applications.

Be that as it may, we do not advise you to install the filtered version of Windows 11 to avoid future problems, and since we are only a few days away from knowing the new operating system, it is better to wait for the beta version to provide the Microsoft itself.