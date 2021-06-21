Windows 11 shows performance increase over Windows 10

The first details of Windows 11 had focused on showing the visual aspects of the next Microsoft operating system, the user interface mainly with the start menu floating above the taskbar and which by default is centered in the middle of the screen, in addition the return of the widgets and other components that we had seen in the development of Windows 10X.

Another important section in any software is that of performance. Y good news arrives of the first benchmarks made on the leaked versions, although it should be clarified precisely that, that they are not official versions, we do not know if all the services and the precise conditions of the tests are activated in them.

Windows 11: higher performance

One of the tests has been performed on an ASUS laptop with an Intel Core i7-10875H processor and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics, using leaked build 21996.1. Windows 11.

The benchmarks, compared to Windows 10, show significant and consistent performance improvements. First, the boot time is three seconds shorter (16 to 13 seconds). It is a good start and a good sign for the general performance of Windows 11, although as we said above we would have to know in detail the services loaded at system startup.

Another of the tests carried out was that of Time Spy. It is one of those included in the 3D Mark benchmark, one of the most complete and demanding in the industry and where Windows 11 increased the performance of the CPU from 6,927 to 7,426 points and in a great way that of the GPU, since it went from 6,573 to 8,886 points.

The storage drive performance test under CrystalDiskMark also showed improvements, although we do not know the capacity of the drive and the test conditions.

As for the Geekbench that evaluates the performance of the processor, it shows an advance of 1,138 points in Windows 10 to 1,251 in Windows 11 in the single-core test, but the best comes from the multi-core with a really impressive increase: from 6,284 to 7,444 points.

More tests

A second set of tests has been carried out by Hot Hardware in this case using a Samsung Galaxy Book S with the Core i7-L16G7 and testing the laptop with Cinebench, Geekbench, 3DMark Night Raid and PcMark.

All the tests show performance improvements and are important considering that both Intel and AMD are going to use this type of hybrid designs similar to ARM’s big-LITTLE in upcoming processing platforms.

Very good data, though take conclusions with caution until we have an official version sufficiently developed to make definitive tests. And check the performance in real applications not only in synthetic tests.

Yes, it is true that Microsoft did a good job in this section with Windows 10. Performance has not been a problem and the system has been able to run on low-level hardware computers. If you can polish the kernel further and remove legacy components, you can surely advance in performance, very important beyond the visual renovation that we hope.