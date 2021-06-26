Windows 11 puts the final nail in Internet Explorer’s coffin

In mid-May we inform you that Microsoft will definitively say goodbye to Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022. Despite the above, it was not ruled out that the browser made an appearance in Windows 11 to say goodbye after more than 25 years. However, this will not be the case. The new version of the desktop operating system, announced just last Thursday, doesn’t even include Internet Explorer.

According to The Verge, the information provided by Microsoft mentioned that Internet Explorer was “disabled” by default in Windows 11. However, this term did not close the door to its execution through the terminal, a tool that usually allows access to old functions and applications of the operating system. Unfortunately for the navigator —and fortune for humanity—, no trace of Internet Explorer application in Windows 11.

A Microsoft representative confirmed to the aforementioned medium that Internet Explorer simply has no place in Windows 11. Redmond’s efforts are focused on growing the adoption of Microsoft Edge – the Chromium-based version – and constantly improving it. “Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will not be available on Windows 11. Microsoft Edge is the default browser, “they mentioned.

Now, Microsoft recognizes that the engine MSHTML, a key component of the old browser, lives on in Microsoft Edge. The reason? This engine allows you to run Internet Explorer mode through Edge. Hopefully, MSHTML is not the Horcrux that causes nightmares for web developers.

To be honest, it should come as no surprise to anyone that Windows 11 takes Internet Explorer the sword. Even more so because the browser has the days counted from May. On the other hand, it would not make sense for Microsoft to offer two different navigation applications in a system that promises a total renovation. So that, Windows 10 will be remembered as the last version that reached out to Internet Explorer. Is anyone going to miss him? Probably not.

Remember that here in Hypertext we tell you how download and try the official preview version of Windows 11. All you have to do is sign up for the Windows Insider program and, of course, consider all the mandatory requirements that your computer must meet.

